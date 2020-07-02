Cricket world mourns West Indies great Everton Weekes’ death

Everton Weekes made 15 centuries in his 10-year test career and is the only player to score hundreds in five consecutive test innings, achieving the feat in 1948. (Photo: ICC/Windies Twitter) Everton Weekes made 15 centuries in his 10-year test career and is the only player to score hundreds in five consecutive test innings, achieving the feat in 1948. (Photo: ICC/Windies Twitter)

West Indies great Everton Weekes has died at the age of 95 at his home in Barbados after a long battle with ill health, local media reported on Wednesday.

Weekes made his international debut in 1948 against England and went on to play 48 tests for West Indies, scoring 4,455 runs at a superb average of over 58.

He made 15 centuries in his 10-year test career and is the only player to score hundreds in five consecutive test innings, achieving the feat in 1948.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace,” West Indies Cricket said on Twitter.

Weekes was one of the “Three W’s” alongside fellow greats Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell who contributed so much to the rise of West Indian cricket.

“Everyone at MCC and Lord’s are saddened at the news of Sir Everton Weekes’ passing. He will forever be remembered as one of @windiescricket’s finest cricketers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said.

Everton Weekes (on right in pic) passes away aged 95. In 1948-49 he scored 5 consecutive Test centuries, a record that still stands. The 3 Ws including Frank Worrell (left) & Clyde Walcott (centre) who enthralled the cricket world reunited again, now in the Elysian fields. RIP pic.twitter.com/CubJMmSOBm — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2020

The great Everton Weekes bids goodbye at 95. Was a score some bowling sides would have been happy to concede when he was peeling off centuries. The three Ws will now rest together, adjacent to each other. They enriched cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2020

Sir Everton Weekes was a murderer of bowlers globally..but the Crkt World doesn’t know he hit only one six in his life..’play along the ground’ was maxim then!Sir Learie Constantine opined..’hit it so far that no fielder comes close’..Gr8 Caribbean Crkt philosophy-Entertaining!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) July 2, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of WI legend Sir. Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 2, 2020

With Reuters inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.