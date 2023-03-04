Deandra Dottin ruled out of WPL due to injury, Giants rope in Australia’s Kim Garth as replacement

Ahead of their first match against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants have suffered a major blow as ace West Indies batter Deandra Dottin has been ruled out of the tournament due to a medical condition.

The franchise, however, have named Australia’s Kim Garth as a replacement.

“The Adani Gujarat Giants have had to call for a replacement player just before the start of the inaugural edition of the 2023 Women’s Premier Leaguem,” Gujarat Giants said in a statement ahead of their first game in the league.

“Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is recovering from medical situation and has been replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth. The Adani Gujarat Giants wish Deandra a speedy recovery, and welcome the talented Kim Garth.”

The Giants bagged the Windies batter for INR 60 lakh during the auction after bids for her at a base price of INR 50 lakh.

On the other hand, Garth went unsold at the WPL auction last month. She was a part of the Australia camp for the T20 World Cup in South Africa. However, the batter only played two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dottin, after being ruled out of the tournament took to Twitter and wrote, “I leave that in God’s hands cause he don’t sleep. #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl”

Within a few hours, the inaugural edition of the WPL will kickstart at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai where the Giants will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.