Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Deandra Dottin ruled out of WPL due to injury, Giants rope in Australia’s Kim Garth as replacement

Garth went unsold at the WPL auction last month. She was a part of the Australia camp for the T20 World Cup in South Africa. However, the batter only played two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

The Giants bagged the Windies’ batter for INR 60 lakh during the auction after bids for her at a base price of INR 50 lakh.Australia's Kim Garth has been named Deandra Dottin's replacement for the WPL. (Twitter/ ICC | CricketAustralia)
Ahead of their first match against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants have suffered a major blow as ace West Indies batter Deandra Dottin has been ruled out of the tournament due to a medical condition.

The franchise, however, have named Australia’s Kim Garth as a replacement.

“The Adani Gujarat Giants have had to call for a replacement player just before the start of the inaugural edition of the 2023 Women’s Premier Leaguem,” Gujarat Giants said in a statement ahead of their first game in the league.

“Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is recovering from medical situation and has been replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth. The Adani Gujarat Giants wish Deandra a speedy recovery, and welcome the talented Kim Garth.”

The Giants bagged the Windies batter for INR 60 lakh during the auction after bids for her at a base price of INR 50 lakh.

On the other hand, Garth went unsold at the WPL auction last month. She was a part of the Australia camp for the T20 World Cup in South Africa. However, the batter only played two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dottin, after being ruled out of the tournament took to Twitter and wrote, “I leave that in God’s hands cause he don’t sleep. #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl”

Within a few hours, the inaugural edition of the WPL will kickstart at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai where the Giants will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:48 IST
