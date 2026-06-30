Deandra Dottin carried off by teammates, comes back to play vital knock vs AUS

West Indies’ Deandra Dottin looked to be in visible discomfort when she was carried out of the field by her teammates after either getting injured or falling ill during the national anthems before the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match vs Australia.

The player, however, returned to bat, scoring an important 26 not out, helping her team post 125/7. before Dottin had reached the middle, West Indies were in dire straits, reeling at 83/6.

“We’ve got to just deal with what comes out in front. Yeah, she had a little medical issue, but, you know, she’s fine now and she played a great innings at the end there. So, you know, gave us a little bit of a total we can try to defend,” coach Shane Deitz said in the mid-innings break.