Deandra Dottin carried off by teammates, comes back to play vital knock vs AUS

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West Indies’ Deandra Dottin looked to be in visible discomfort when she was carried out of the field by her teammates after either getting injured or falling ill during the national anthems before the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match vs Australia.
The player, however, returned to bat, scoring an important 26 not out, helping her team post 125/7. before Dottin had reached the middle, West Indies were in dire straits, reeling at 83/6.
“We’ve got to just deal with what comes out in front. Yeah, she had a little medical issue, but, you know, she’s fine now and she played a great innings at the end there. So, you know, gave us a little bit of a total we can try to defend,” coach Shane Deitz said in the mid-innings break.
“Yeah, she’s a tough character, so it’s hard to keep her down. So I hope she’ll come out and maybe chip in a wicket or two as well,” he added.
In the match, captain Hayley Matthews top scored with 30 runs while contributions from Shemaine Campbelle and Dottin helped the Windies steady the innings. Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham starred with 3 wickets apiece.
“Yeah, obviously we got off to a pretty good start the first few overs, but they pulled it back well and bowled smart and, you know, we couldn’t get any momentum. And then at the end, we got a few together, so we’ve got a half-decent score we can try to defend,” Deitz said.
“Karishma Ramharack is an experienced player, one of the best spinners in the world. So she’s come back. Ashmini bowled really well to get us to the semis. But we think Karishma has a chance to get some wickets against them. But, you know, I think the wicket didn’t quite come on as it did the other night. So I don’t think it’s quite a 180 wicket that it probably was the other night. So, you know, if we get some early wickets, put a bit of pressure on the middle order, you know, we’re a chance to maybe sneak a win still,” he said about the Windies bowling plans.
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