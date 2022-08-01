Deandra Dottin calls curtains on West Indies career

August 1, 2022 2:53:00 pm
Star all-rounder Deandra Dottin has announced her retirement from West Indies women’s cricket team, citing she was no longer able to “adhere to the team culture and environment.”
“There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion,” Dottin said.
Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ
— Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022
“With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently,” she added.
Dottin, however, did not indicate whether she would also retire from Barbados, a side she is representing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here in Birmingham. The 31-year-old, who is the fastest centurion in women’s T20 Internationals, took to Twitter to announce her retirement.
Barbados, which sits on the third spot in Group A with two points from as many matches, will next take on India at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Dottin also stated that she is keen on playing domestic cricket around the world.
“Thanks to all for the love and support in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world,” Dottin said.
Dottin is West Indies’ most-capped international cricketer, having played 124 T20Is and 143 ODIs since her debut in June 2008.
Subscriber Only Stories
She has amassed 3727 ODI runs at an average of 30.54, including three hundreds, and 2697 T20I runs at 25.93, with two hundreds.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Youth who died in Kerala’s Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox, says health dept after NIV confirms
Karnataka: Activists flag order that says only Sanskrit, Arabic allowed in chanting competition for students
Climate change challenging, there is an urgent need to act: Kerala CM Vijayan
China banks may face $350 billion in losses from property crisis
New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific
DC United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Wayne Rooney’s debut
Prince Charles’ charity got €1.2 million gift from bin Ladens: report
US: Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million
NMAT by GMAC 2022: Registration begins; list of universities accepting score
Karan Johar thanks Dharmendra for being a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, actor says ‘will miss this unit’
‘Draconian’ use of discretion by Centre: Delhi minister seeks guidelines on foreign travel by state ministers
Taylor Swift gets criticised for being the worst celebrity private jet polluter; check the complete list