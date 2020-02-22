Dean Jones clarifies ‘phone-in-dugout’ controversy in PSL

Dean Jones is the chief coach of Karachi Kings in PSL. (Twitter) Dean Jones is the chief coach of Karachi Kings in PSL. (Twitter)

Just in a few days of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) start, a controversy has rocked the 5th edition of the event. A picture of a mobile phone being used in the dugout during the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on Friday has created a stir on social media.

In a bid to curtail the possibilities of corruption, the ICC had banned the use of mobile phones in dressing rooms during international games. The PSL follows the rules and regulations laid down by the global governing body.

Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern. https://t.co/UORGtmMlro — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) February 22, 2020

The controversy got bigger after former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted,” This is so wrong using mobile phone in dugout.” It prompted Kings’ head coach Dean Jones to issue a clarification saying,” Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern.”

This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out…. pic.twitter.com/hU3GLlTjXI — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 21, 2020

The controversy seems to have died down after Jones’ tweet as the cricket’s rule book clearly mentions in Article 4 that “no person is allowed to carry a mobile device inside the PMOA.”

However, Sub-article 4.2 clarifies that ” each team manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the PMOA, provided that it can only be used either: (a) by him/her for cricket operations purposes; and/or (b) by any Player or Player Support Personnel for any important personal matter”.

