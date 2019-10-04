Dean Elgar breaks Gary Kirsten’s 23-year-old record with his gritty 160

Dean Elgar became first South African left-handed batsman to score 150 or more against India in Test cricket at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday. The 32-year-old went past Gary Kirsten‘s 133 to achieve the feat, who had scored his 133 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 1996.

Advertising

Elgar also became the fifth South African left-handed batsman to score a century against India and first since 2006. His 160 combined with Rohit Sharma’s 176 and Mayank Agarwal’s 215 is the fourth instance in Test cricket when three openers have scored 150 ore more in a single Test.

The last visiting opener to score 150-plus runs against India was Alastair Cook (190) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2012.

The Proteas batsman rescued South Africa after a batting collapse. He shared a 115-run partnership for the fifth wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis followed by a 164-run partnership for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

Its 150 Up for Dean Elgar off 275 balls South Africa trail by 177 runs. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PPH443J2rY — All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) October 4, 2019

Elgar’s 160 was his second-highest Test score. It was also the eighth-highest Test score by a South African batsman against India. The southpaw became Ravindra Jadeja’s 200th Test scalp as Cheteshwar Puajra pulled off a stunning catch running from the deep.