Is Rohit Sharma inconsistent? What AB de Villiers said about former India captain

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England may have ended India’s ODI series on a high, but for AB de Villiers, the bigger picture is what matters. The former South Africa captain has backed Rohit Sharma to play a key role in India’s 2027 World Cup plans, even as he acknowledged the opener’s long-standing inconsistency.
After a T20 series that saw England whitewash India and a 2-1 ODI series defeat, de Villiers was quick to point out the difference the veterans made when they were on the field. “You can see the difference that Virat and Rohit make in the team and the kind of belief they bring back into the side,” he said.
Rohit had struggled in the first two ODIs, scoring 11 and 26, before answering his critics with a magnificent 138 off 110 balls in the final match at Lord’s. Chasing 388, India fell short by 27 runs, but Rohit’s knock, along with Virat Kohli’s 74, gave the chase a realistic shot.
“He’s never been the most consistent player for a long period of time, a little bit up and down consistency-wise. But when the big matches present themselves, the big moments, Rohit Sharma needs to be in your side,” de Villiers said.
The South African legend made it clear that Rohit deserves a place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. “You just can’t buy that at the supermarket, guys. What Virat and Rohit bring to the party, especially in pressure moments, changes everything.
Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the former Indian captain’s focus is now solely on ODIs, with the 2027 World Cup his stated target. de Villiers believes the veteran duo’s experience will be indispensable in a high-pressure tournament.
“You need that kind of experience in big tournaments. When you play big tournaments, it’s not your usual five-match ODI series in some country where there’s not a huge hype, or you’re not playing a different opposition every game. There’s a whole different kind of pressure when it comes to ODI World Cups and big tournaments, and that’s why I feel Rohit will play a big, big part,” he said.
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