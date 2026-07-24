Is Rohit Sharma inconsistent? What AB de Villiers said about former India captain

England may have ended India’s ODI series on a high, but for AB de Villiers, the bigger picture is what matters. The former South Africa captain has backed Rohit Sharma to play a key role in India’s 2027 World Cup plans, even as he acknowledged the opener’s long-standing inconsistency.

After a T20 series that saw England whitewash India and a 2-1 ODI series defeat, de Villiers was quick to point out the difference the veterans made when they were on the field. “You can see the difference that Virat and Rohit make in the team and the kind of belief they bring back into the side,” he said.