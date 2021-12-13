scorecardresearch
De Kock set to miss part of India Test series

South Africa are due to host India in a three-match Test series beginning December 26 at Centurion.

South Africa's selection convener Victor Mpitsang expects de Kock "to miss the last Test". (File)

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is set to miss the third Test of the upcoming series against India due to the birth of his first child.

An ESPNcricinfo report on Monday said that de Kock’s wife Sasha is expected to give birth to a child in early January, and given the bio-bubble and other restrictions in place, he might miss the second game as well.

According to the cricket portal, South Africa’s selection convener Victor Mpitsang expects de Kock “to miss the last Test”.

The second Test is scheduled to start on January 3 in Johannesburg, while the final match is slated for a January 11 start in Cape Town.

The teams will then play three one-day internationals.

De Kock last featured for South Africa at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where he pulled out of their second group game following a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive to take a knee in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

