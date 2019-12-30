DDCA’s pre-New Year bash: Rival factions clash over ombudsman’s appointment

DDCA AGM on Sunday witnessed shocking scenes on Sunday. (Screengrab/Twitter) DDCA AGM on Sunday witnessed shocking scenes on Sunday. (Screengrab/Twitter)

The Delhi & District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday was marred by ugly scenes, with rival factions coming to blows. The AGM had five items on the agenda and the appointment of a new ombudsman was one of them. Sources said the brawl started after the proposal of replacing Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed with Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as the new ombudsman was tabled.

Justice Verma eventually was appointed as the new ombudsman but before that chaos reigned supreme, as members from rival factions got involved in fist fights. The ruling group’s joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda was allegedly slapped by opposition’s Maqsood Alam. The proceedings of the AGM was video recorded, which went viral. Sources said: “The AGM was disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of Justice Badar was defeated by almost 75 per cent of the members.” It has also been alleged that the supporters of Tihara “manhandled MLA Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was snatched”.

Tihara, however, laid the blame on the rival faction. “There was a faction, which was trying to disrupt the AGM. However, they did not have the numbers. The appointment of Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as ombudsman was also cleared,” he told The Indian Express, adding: “The scuffle was unfortunate and should have been avoided by one and all involved. We have to work in a democratic manner. Hopefully, good sense will prevail and everyone will work in one direction.”

Tihara claimed that “all items on the agenda at the AGM were passed”. DDCA treasurer OP Sharma, however, raised a voice of dissent. “I am raising a dissent note with regards to the balance sheet of the DDCA. Though I am the treasurer of the DDCA, I have not been shown the accounts or the balance sheet. I have been kept in the dark. If the treasurer is not given a chance to look at the balance sheet, then it raises questions about those who are trying to pass the balance sheet,” he told this paper.

Sharma’s complaint over the balance sheet came on the heels on former India cricketer Kirti Azad’s letter to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Last month, in the wake of Rajat Sharma’s resignation as the DDCA president, Azad had written to Ganguly, seeking the BCCI’s intervention. “Even balance sheets were known to have been fudged by the office-bearers year after year to sweep the loot under the carpet. Please refer my charges against DDCA, which only been corroborated by Sh Rajat Sharma in his resignation,” the letter had alleged.

Dissolve DDCA, says Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir meanwhile urged the BCCI to “dissolve” DDCA and demanded bans for officials of the state body who were involved in the fracas. Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as “shameful”. “DDCA GOES “ALL OUT” …AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved,” Gambhir tweeted.

Panel to probe U-23 incident

PTI reports from New Delhi: The DDCA on Sunday formed a four-member disciplinary committee to probe the incident involving two U-23 players who were called back for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a hotel before a match.

The incident happened at a Kolkata hotel, a day before the Delhi U-23 team’s CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.

The committee will be headed by Shiv Nandan Sharma, a former Superintendent of Customs and Central Excise, and will also comprise Alok Mittal, Apurv Jain and Sudhir Aggarwal.

Mittal is a Chartered Accountant.

“The decision to form the committee was taken at the AGM today,” DDCA’s senior official Ravi Jain told PTI.

The two players in question are Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja, who were on Friday sent home for their alleged misconduct. Batsman Thareja has, in fact, played a List A match for Delhi and scored a half-century while pacer Kuldeep was set to replace Ishant Sharma in Delhi’s next Ranji game against Punjab.

The unsavoury incident prompted DDCA to immediately send its director Sanjay Bhardwaj to Kolkata for damage control.

