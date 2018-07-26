DDCA special invitee Gautam Gambhir stirs conflict of interest debate

Gautam Gambhir was named as a special invitee to DDCA Cricket Committee. Gautam Gambhir was named as a special invitee to DDCA Cricket Committee.

Gautam Gambhir could end up being part of the decision-making process to pick selectors across age-group teams, including the Ranji Trophy squad, a team he could be part of or even captain. On Wednesday, the Delhi and District Cricket Association announced the formation of the Cricket Committee comprising Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi. Gambhir was named as a special invitee to the Cricket Committee, an appointment which raises questions about conflict of interest as Gambhir has not retired.

“The Cricket Committee is authorised to form various selection committees as per the recommendations made by the Lodha Committee and the BCCI guidelines for the state association and to give valuable guidance to the association for the improvement of cricket in Delhi,” a statement from DDCA president Rajat Sharma stated.

Last year, Gambhir was appointed as one of the government nominees of the state cricket unit but High Court appointed DDCA administrator justice Vikramajit Sen had raised a red flag because he was still an active player. “They (sports ministry) may want to reconsider the appointment because of the clash of interest,” Justice Sen had been quoted by ANI.

When contacted about the latest appointment, Sharma said that by being made a ‘special invitee’ Gambhir would be able to appraise the committee of the ‘issues and problems faced by current players.’

On the possible conflict of interest issue, Sharma said: “He is a current player and therefore he has not been appointed as a member of the Cricket Committee. The committee comprises honest and great players and it will be amongst these members and Gautam to decide which suggestions are acceptable and which are not. He is a special invitee so that the committee not only gets benefit of his immense experience but will also be appraised of the issues and problems faced by players. I have left all cricketing decisions to these credible and renowned players. I am confident they will do what is in the best interest of cricket and no one can influence them.”

Incidentally, Gambhir was present during the handover ceremony earlier this month between DDCA administrator Justice Sen and the newly elected DDCA panel headed by Sharma. Gambhir could not be reached for a comment on Wednesday. DDCA sectretary Vinod Tihara said that it is understandable that Gambhir’s appointment as ‘special invitee’ could be seen as a conflict of interest. “It could be an issue but I trust Gambhir not to exploit the position for personal gain. He is too senior a cricketer to misuse his position,” Tihara said. “Moreover, we wanted the best of Delhi’s cricketers to be part of the Cricket Committee.”

Uneasy equation

Gambhir was a regular in the state side last season and played nine Ranji Trophy matches, scored 683 runs with three hundreds and two fifties at an average of 56.91. However, his equation with coach KP Bhaskar had soured at the end of the previous season. Gambhir had been given a suspended four-match ban for a dressing room confrontation with Bhaskar during a Vijay Hazare tournament in Bhubaneshwar in March last year. The inquiry committee, of which former all-rounder Madan Lal was the chairman, concluded that Gambhir’s outburst was premeditated with the intention to humiliate and was highly inappropriate and serious in nature. Though the committee recommended a four-match ban at the start of the next season, Sen, in June last year, decided to suspend the punishment for two years.

