DDCA secy Vinod Tihara cries foul over MLA as treasurer

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Vinod Tihara has questioned the eligibility of OP Sharma, a BJP member of the legislative assembly, to continue as treasurer of the state unit arguing that it is not in accordance with the Supreme Court-approved amended constitution of the Indian cricket board. The constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India bars ministers, government servants or those holding public office from taking up posts in cricket administration.

In a letter to BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami, Tihara wrote: “The treasurer of DDCA namely Mr OP Sharma is a sitting member of the Legislative assembly of Delhi and is bound to be disqualified but even after the judgement of the Supreme Court, no action has been taken by the DDCA or the Committee of Administrators…”

The DDCA elections were held in June last year and results declared in the first week of July. A month later, in August 2018, the Supreme Court – after a series of hearings – asked the BCCI to amend its constitution as per the Lodha Committee recommendations.

When asked why Sharma continued to remain DDCA treasurer, the state unit’s counsel Saurabh Chadda said in a statement: “The amended Articles of Association (AoA) which came into force in Sept, 2018 made a person, who is a Minister or a Government Servant or holds a public office, ineligible for being a member of the Apex Council (which includes office bearers) . However, when Mr. OP Sharma got elected as Treasurer, DDCA on 02.07.2018, this particular eligibility criterion of “holding a public office” was not there in the AoA. Thus, his election was both legal and valid and a subsequent eligibility condition cannot be applied to it with retrospective effect.”

In the same letter to the BCCI electoral officer, Tihara also questions how DDCA president Rajat Sharma appointed himself as the representative of the state unit without the approval of the general body.

The letter further claims that Sharma had appointed himself as the representative of the DDCA to BCCI. “Rajat Sharma through the executive committee has taken the decision and has appointed himself as the representative of DDCA to BCCI. It is most humbly submitted that the Articles of Association of DDCA mandate that the general body of DDCA shall appoint its representative to BCCI,” Tihara’s letter reads.However, Chadda argued that under the present AoA of DDCA, it is the Apex Council and not the General Body which decides who will represent DDCA at BCCI meetings.

“We have not received any communication so far from the electoral officer, BCCI regarding any issues raised by Mr Tihara with him. The Articles of Association of the DDCA were amended as per the procedure laid down bySC. The amended AoA have been accepted by the CoA and the BCCI,” the statement added.