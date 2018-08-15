DDCA panel suspends secretary Vinod Tihara

Vinod Tihara said he would move court if his suspension was not revoked. Vinod Tihara said he would move court if his suspension was not revoked.

DDCA’s executive committee suspended secretary Vinod Tihara on Tuesday. Tihara had called for the scraping of the appointments of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and general manager due to lack of transparency in recruitment process.

Tihara said he would move court if his suspension was not revoked. “I have not received in writing that I have been suspended. Once I am officially informed of my suspension I will approach the courts. All the power is concentrated with DDCA president Rajat Sharma. This goes against the Lodha panel reforms that there needs to be transparency in the functioning of cricket units,” Tihara said. DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said majority of executive committee members have decided to allow Sharma to make appointments to various posts.

“The executive committee members had given power to the president to make appointments which would enable the smooth functioning of the DDCA. But the secretary has been sending emails and raising issues, which were hampering the functioning. He had sent a circular to keep on hold various appointments. Today, we spoke to him and gave him sufficient time to withdraw his emails. However, he was not ready to do so and hence he was suspended. We have informed the ombudsman of the same.”

Tihara alleged that DDCA president Sharma was being an autocrat. “I am an elected secretary of the DDCA but I was not kept in the loop when it came to appointments. No information was shared with the secretary or fellow directors. My submission is to restore the democratic process in the executive committee,” Tihara added.

