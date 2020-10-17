Rohan Jaitley elected unopposed president of Delhi and District Cricket Association

Rohan Jaitley filed his papers on the last day of filing nominations for the president's post (Source: File)

Rohan Jaitley, the son of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley, has been elected unopposed as the new president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Saturday.

Having filed his nomination for the president’s post on the last day of nominations, Rohan was elected after the final electoral roll was prepared on Saturday. Sunil Kumar Goel, the only other candidate, had withdrawn after filing his nomination for the president’s post.

The 31-year-old lawyer is slated to remain in the post till June 30, 2021. Notably, late Arun Jaitley had also served as the president of DDCA between 1999 and 2013.

For the rest of the office bearers, elections will be held from November 5 to 8 and results will be declared on November 9.

For the treasurer’s post, former BCCI president CK Khanna’s wife Shashi and Gautam Gambhir’s uncle Pawan Gulati will be engaged in a two-way fight.

For the director’s post, the candidates in the fray are Ashok Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Harish Singla, Harsh Gupta, Karnail Singh, Manjit Singh, Pardeep Kumar Arora, Pradeep Aggarwal, and Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal.

(with PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.