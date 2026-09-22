DDCA responds to fixing allegations in DPL, writes to BCCI about corrupt approach

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a fixing approach. This comes in the aftermath of a sting operation conducted by Tehelka, in which a former Ranji Trophy player claimed to have insider knowledge of playing XIs in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“We are in touch with the BCCI. We wrote to them the very day we were informed about a corrupt approach,” said Ashok Sharma, secretary of the DDCA.

In the sting operation, Rachit Bhatia – a Delhi-based cricketer who represented Nagaland in domestic cricket – claimed to have fixed five matches of the 2025 IPL involving the Chennai Super Kings. The player also offered classified information on the Central Delhi Kings franchise of the DPL.