DDCA responds to fixing allegations in DPL, writes to BCCI about corrupt approach

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The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a fixing approach. This comes in the aftermath of a sting operation conducted by Tehelka, in which a former Ranji Trophy player claimed to have insider knowledge of playing XIs in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“We are in touch with the BCCI. We wrote to them the very day we were informed about a corrupt approach,” said Ashok Sharma, secretary of the DDCA.
In the sting operation, Rachit Bhatia – a Delhi-based cricketer who represented Nagaland in domestic cricket – claimed to have fixed five matches of the 2025 IPL involving the Chennai Super Kings. The player also offered classified information on the Central Delhi Kings franchise of the DPL.
In response, the DDCA issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that the allegations are “unverified.”
“The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL). DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations,” the statement read.
Confirming that it had also contacted the relevant authorities, the statement further read: “Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes.”
Recently, this newspaper reported that the BCCI’s anti-corruption wing was bringing franchise-based state T20 leagues under the scanner to track suspected corrupt activities. In August, a Tamil Nadu cricketer was barred from participating in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for breaching anti-corruption protocols.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.