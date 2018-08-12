DDCA director writes to ombudsman on conflict of interest

The DDCA director has also alleged in his letter that Sehwag is an expert on India TV, a channel of which DDCA president Rajat Sharma is the editor-in-chief. (Source: Express Archive) The DDCA director has also alleged in his letter that Sehwag is an expert on India TV, a channel of which DDCA president Rajat Sharma is the editor-in-chief. (Source: Express Archive)

The Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) director (cricket) Sanjay Bhardwaj has written to the ombudsman/ethics officer justice (retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed alleging that appointment of members of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) and selectors was in violation of Conflict of Interest norms.

In his letter to the DDCA ombudsman, Bhardwaj has alleged that former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is part of the three-member CIC, runs cricket academies and that Sehwag is also the cricket operations chief of IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

The DDCA director has also alleged in his letter that Sehwag is an expert on India TV, a channel of which DDCA president Rajat Sharma is the editor-in-chief. The DDCA director also questioned the appointment of former Delhi all-rounder Mayank Tehlan to the junior selection committee. Tehlan, according to Bhardwaj, is the cousin of Sehwag. The CIC picked the senior and junior selection committees of the DDCA.

Bhardwaj has also written to the ombudsman stating that the appointments of both Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi, former cricketers, are in violation of conflict of interest norms. Chopra runs cricket academies, while Sanghvi is engaged with Mumbai Indians (team manager), Bhardwaj’s letter states.

Opener Gautam Gambhir, who is an active cricketer is also a special invitee to the committee, Bhardwaj said during a media interaction on Saturday.

The DDCA director also alleged that chairman of the senior selection of the DDCA Amit Bhandari and member of the committee Sukhwinder Singh, both run cricket academies and fall foul of the conflict of interest norms.

“I wrote to the ombudsman a week ago but I have not got a reply yet,” Bhardwaj said.

In the letter to the ombudsman, the DDCA director stated: “In my capacity as the elected director, I now bring before you the abject violation of Conflict of Interest norms by the executive committee of the DDCA ignoring the conflict of interest norms specially laid down by the High Court and Supreme Court. The cricket committee has been picked unilaterally and undemocratically by the DDCA president.”

DDCA president’s counter

On Friday, 12 members of the executive committee of the DDCA, including president Sharma issued a statement which said that ‘the voice of dissent is a result of vested interests and personal favours not being allowed by the president and the executive committee.’

“Certain negative elements with vested interests in the DDCA are trying to spread lies about our executive committee and making futile efforts of showing rifts within the executive,” the statement said, adding that steps taken for the betterment of cricket included, appointment of the CIC, ombudsman and ethics officer and professionals, including a CEO, CFO and COO.

