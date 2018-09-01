DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj withdraws complaint made to ombudsman

DDCA recently conducted its elections. DDCA recently conducted its elections.

Delhi and District Cricket Association director (cricket) Sanjay Bhardwaj has withdrawn his complaint made to the ombudsman about violation of conflict of interest norms with regard to appointment of members of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) and the selection committee. Earlier this month Bhardwaj had written a letter to the ombudsman justice (retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed highlighting conflict of interest of those who were newly-appointed.

“With reference to my complaint/petition dated 4 August, 2018 against violation of conflict of interest, with regards to formation of cricket committee, I would like to withdraw my complaint/petition after getting an assurance from my respected President / DDCA ,that he will incorporate the new constitution adopted by BCCI in tune with Lodha committee recommendations in toto,” Bhardwaj said. “I withdrew my complaint on August 28 after getting an assurance from DDCA president Rajat Sharma that the state unit will adopt the new constitution, including adhering to conflict of interest norms,” Bhardwaj added.

He had levelled conflict of interest allegations against CIC members Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, Rahul Sanghvi and special invitee Gautam Gambhir. Similar allegations were also levelled by Bhardwaj against senior selection committee members Amit Bhandari and Sukhwinder Singh.

Bhardwaj had gone on an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the lack of transparency in the various appointments made by the newly elected panel.

The decision of the director to withdrawn his complaint comes after DDCA president Sharma had met him on Saturday and convinced him to call off his indefinite hunger strike after giving an assurance that all issues raised by him would be looked into.

The Supreme Court had asked BCCI and all state associations to amend their constitutions based on the Lodha recommendations in four weeks and also submit a compliance report to the CoA.

