Watch: Fist fight & blows at DDCA AGM, Gautam Gambhir demands life ban for those involved

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) AGM on Sunday witnessed shocking scenes as its office-bearers threw punches and hurled abuses at each other after failing to agree on a particular issue.

The appalling event was captured in a video, where DDCA joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda and media co-ordinator Maqsood Alam can be seen fighting as other office-bearers come to the rescue.

Interestingly, after the event was over, the official Twitter handle of DDCA posted a message which read- “Thank you members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board’s vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards.”

this has gone to the wire…….. https://t.co/f0UA3kStdw — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) December 29, 2019

Former India opener and captain of the Delhi domestic side, Gautam Gambhir, lashed out at the DDCA. “DDCA GOES ‘ALL OUT’…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved,” Gambhir tweeted on Sunday.

DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

Gambhir has lately been critical on how the DDCA conducts its operations. It may be recalled here, that in August 2019, when Navdeep Saini made his debut, Gambhir had alleged that the DDCA had once tried to block the pacer’s career.

