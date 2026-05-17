DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Playing 11 Updates: Rajasthan begin playoffs push in Delhi

IPL 2026 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Lengthy breaks in the brutal marathon of the IPL are particularly rare, more so if you receive it more than once in succession. In the first 16 days of May, the Rajasthan Royals have only turned up on the field twice, both ending in stinging defeats.
And yet while other teams have slipped to the brink of elimination or are already out of the race, Rajasthan have held themselves for a clinical start they have had this season. While shaking off possible rust will take precedence, the Playoffs battle still remains firmly in their hand.
While their senior stars, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag are grappling with poor form and eyeing a sharp reset, the onus will rest on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to clear the ropes early and quickly to set the tone at the Kotla today.
DC vs RR Live Score: What did Kumar Sangakkara say?
"I think 'handle' is a strange word. Vaibhav is a supremely talented batter. He's very young. And the key thing for Vaibhav is to enjoy every moment. He'll have good days, he'll have not so good days. It's absolutely fine. The worst thing we can do is clutter his mind. And that's something we avoid. We have a conversation with him if he needs it. It's never technical. It's never to do with cricket. Sometimes you've got to get their minds off the game... The most important thing about Vaibhav that I've seen is he reads the game very well. So he's a smart little kid. And he'll keep understanding himself and the game and how to be in groups as he grows up. But so far, he's been a wonderful addition. Not just in terms of the runs he scores, but around the group. He's held his own with all his senior players. He loves a joke, he loves a smile, he loves a bit of banter. And he's formed some really good relationships. So, sometimes the best thing is to let Vaibhav be Vaibhav."
DC vs RR Live Score: DC starting XII
KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi
DC vs RR Live Score: RR starting XII
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Daredevils find themselves on the verge of an exit from playoff contention, with 10 points from 12 games. A defeat today secures their end. The winnier of the inaugural IPL, Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, hold their fate in their own hands. RR know a win today in the national capital could significantly strengthen their top-four hopes. RR come into the game with 12 points from 11 games.