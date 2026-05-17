DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Playing 11 Updates: Rajasthan begin playoffs push in Delhi

DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag will be in focus in Delhi. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Lengthy breaks in the brutal marathon of the IPL are particularly rare, more so if you receive it more than once in succession. In the first 16 days of May, the Rajasthan Royals have only turned up on the field twice, both ending in stinging defeats.

And yet while other teams have slipped to the brink of elimination or are already out of the race, Rajasthan have held themselves for a clinical start they have had this season. While shaking off possible rust will take precedence, the Playoffs battle still remains firmly in their hand.

Story continues below this ad While their senior stars, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag are grappling with poor form and eyeing a sharp reset, the onus will rest on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to clear the ropes early and quickly to set the tone at the Kotla today. SCROLL DOWN FOR DC VS RR IPL 2026 MATCH UPDATES