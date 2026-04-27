IPL 2026 DC vs RCB Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Delhi eye comeback with double over Bengaluru at Kotla

It's a searing hot evening in Delhi. The temperatures have soared past 40 degrees Celsius. The Playoffs race too is definitely hotting up, and in the midst of a pack of losses stand Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul could not have offered any much more on the field, none more than a record-breaking 150-plus knock at the Kotla earlier this week. And with his side unable to defend a mammoth 265, concerns have grown multifold for Axar Patel and Co. Their only win in the last five matches has come against... well, RCB, whom they will face tonight in the capital.
IPL 2026 DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 Today Match Updates: After losing four of their last five games in IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals will look to regain winning momentum in a challenging battle against defending champions and in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. On the back of KL Rahul’s gobsmacking 152, DC scored their highest ever total of 264 against Punjab Kings in their previous game at the same venue. However, they allowed PBKS to chase down the total in just 18.5 overs, marking the highest successful chase in IPL history.
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
Delhi’s biggest worry has been their bowling line-up. While they have star bowlers like Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, the side has allowed teams to score above 210 on four occasions in their last five games. Adding to Delhi’s concerns is Ngidi’s injury, as he fell on his neck and head while attempting a catch at mid-off during the last game. RCB, meanwhile, march positively towards defending their title. The Rajat Patidar-led side has won five of their seven games this season and sit second in the points table. RCB will also be eyeing to avenge their first-leg loss to Delhi, where the Axar Patel-led DC had beaten them comfortably at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Scroll down for all the updates from the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2026 game
KL Rahul proves textbook cricketing shots can also make impact in IPL
At 34, KL Rahul is no spring chicken. He last played T20 Internationals for India three-and-a-half years ago. In the interim, younger batsmen have moved up in the T20 universe.
A 15-year-old opener, Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with a bat swing to die for, has been the flavour of the season. 24-year-old Priyansh Arya, playing for Punjab Kings at the top of the order, has received high praise, and rightly so. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma’s expanding wagon-wheel arch has made life difficult for bowlers. There’s no stopping Sanju Samson in Chennai Super Kings’ canary yellow when he gets going.
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