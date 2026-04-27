DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Bengaluru look to stay up in race for top, Delhi in race for playoffs

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Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Delhi Capitals will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, which means that the two biggest stars of each side is up against the teams representing their hometowns. Virat Kohli called Delhi home before his rise to superstardom while Rahul can say the same for Bengaluru. Both sides still play domestic cricket in the two cities; Kohli for Delhi, Rahul for Karnataka.
Second-placed RCB are looking to stay within touching distance of Punjab Kings, who remain top because of the fact that they are yet to lose a match this season. DC, on the other hand, will be looking to keep the gap between them and fourth pace to two points. It is currently four but DC have a game in hand on fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. This is the second time that the two sides are facing each other this season. DC had won the first match in Bengaluru by six wickets.
DC: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Kyle Jamieson/Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi
RCB: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salim Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Philip Salt, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.