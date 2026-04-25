DC vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will unbeaten Punjab Kings make changes to their line-up against Delhi Capitals?

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IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Coming into the contest, Delhi has lost its previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab, on the other hand, thrashed Lucknow Super Giants.
As per Punjab, this season, everything Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting touched turned into gold. Right from the team selections to on-field tactical calls, everything has worked to the “T”. If anything, they will be hoping to improve their fielding in the tournament, which was the small chink in the armour against Lucknow.
As per Delhi, the tournament is increasingly taking the same route as last season. After starting the tournament, too many tweaks seem to have started to create restlessness in the bowling and batting plans. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways, going back home and keeping the line-up more stable.
Probable XIIs
Delhi Capitals predicted XII’s: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings predicted XII’s: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.