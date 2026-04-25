DC vs PBKS Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will unbeaten Punjab Kings make changes to their line-up against Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Coming into the contest, Delhi has lost its previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab, on the other hand, thrashed Lucknow Super Giants.

As per Punjab, this season, everything Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting touched turned into gold. Right from the team selections to on-field tactical calls, everything has worked to the “T”. If anything, they will be hoping to improve their fielding in the tournament, which was the small chink in the armour against Lucknow.