IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Punjab Kings hope to keep unbeaten streak alive

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live: Shreyas Iyer's PBKS are the only unbeaten team in the IPL this season. (Photo: AP)

DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Punjab Kings’ record as the only unbeaten team of the ongoing Indian Premier League season will be tested when they face off against the Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. A victory today would help Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab put day light between themselves and the rest of the nine teams in the league.

Everything that Shreyas and Punjab coach Ricky Ponting have touched this season has turned to gold. For Delhi, they are in a desperate race to not fall off the top four spots that give a ticket to the IPL Playoffs.

Story continues below this ad One of the reasons for Punjab Kings finding themselves where they are at the moment is their opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, which is complimented by Cooper Connelly and skipper Shreyas Iyer. While there is no Punjab batter in the top 10 for the race for the Orange Cap, Arya has scored his 211 runs from five innings at a breathtaking strike rate of 248.23, which is unmatched among the top 20 batters in the league at the moment. Scroll down to read live updates from the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings Live Updates Apr 25, 2026 12:37 PM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer: ‘If someone tells me I can’t do something, trigger ho jaata hai mind mein’ Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a 69-run blitz, maintaining his team's 100% win record in IPL 2026 with a victory over SRH. (CREIMAS) Shreyas Iyer’s flying catch has gotten presiding deity of fielding, Jonty Rhodes to wax eloquent on the fielding craft, and feel like a grandfather. But the Punjab Kings skipper, who has been sublime for his franchise since last season, and highly popular despite RCB claiming the title, has continued riding the wave, with even his leadership getting rave reviews. In a teaser of an interview with the host broadcaster JioHotstar’s ‘Believe’ show hosted by Irfan Pathan, Shreyas has dropped some pearls on his mindset and witticisms. Dubbed Sarpanch at Punjab Kings, Iyer starts by saying, “Honestly speaking, main instinctive type hoon” even as Pathan calls him the man with Midas touch. The Mumbaikar has offered stability and guts to a Punjab lineup, and brought the mentality that makes the northern franchise rise up to the challenge of the biggies – RCB, MI, KKR and CSK. READ MORE

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