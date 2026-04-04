DC vs MI Toss: Coin flip favours Axar Patel’s Delhi vs Mumbai; Playing 11 updates

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in their first match at home at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Delhi have had a mixed record at home last year, with the high-scoring nature of the ground often coming back to hurt them. Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav turned out for the toss for MI in the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya.

FOLLOW: DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026 BLOG

Delhi Capitals won their opening encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants away from in a low-scoring thriller at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, five-time champions MI enter the contest on the back of a morale-boosting chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, MI put on their highest-ever IPL chase to earn two points in their opening match of the season.