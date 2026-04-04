DC vs MI Toss: Coin flip favours Axar Patel’s Delhi vs Mumbai; Playing 11 updates

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Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in their first match at home at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Delhi have had a mixed record at home last year, with the high-scoring nature of the ground often coming back to hurt them. Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav turned out for the toss for MI in the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya.
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Delhi Capitals won their opening encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants away from in a low-scoring thriller at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Meanwhile, five-time champions MI enter the contest on the back of a morale-boosting chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, MI put on their highest-ever IPL chase to earn two points in their opening match of the season.
TOSS: Delhi Capitals opt to field first
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals at home in IPL 2025
Having played two games in Visakhapatnam as a secondary designated home venue, the Capitals had a mixed record after returning to the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium last year, hampering their Playoffs bid. Axar Patel’s side won only two tosses in five games and opted to field first on both occasions before losing out on small margins.
Tosses won at home: 2/5;
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 0/2
MI in away matches in IPL 2025
Meanwhile, MI had a tricky record away from home last season where they won four games. Winning the coin flip on four of nine away games, MI walked away with two wins. However, they also won only two of the five away games without the favour of the coin toss, winning twice while defending a score.
Tosses won away from home: 4/9
Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 1/2
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 2/5; Batting 1st: 2/3; Batting 2nd: 0/2
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.