DC vs MI: Mumbai, Delhi confident after opening wins

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The spotlight will firmly be on Delhi Capitals’ top order when they square off against a confident Mumbai Indians in their first home fixture of the IPL 2026 season here on Saturday. DC, who tried as many as seven opening combinations last year, had hoped for greater stability this season, but early signs suggest the issue persists. Chasing a modest 142 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opener, the Capitals’ top order crumbled swiftly.
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While Rizvi’s fearless strokeplay stood out, the vulnerability at the top is a concern, particularly against a Mumbai attack marshalled by the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah. In contrast, DC’s bowling unit looked far more assured even in the absence of Australian quick Mitchell Starc, who remains unavailable.
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi continues to astutely use slower deliveries and T Natarajan, who has spent considerable time on sidelines due to injury, chipped in with a three-wicket haul against LSG, while Mukesh Kumar was economical. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel as expected applied the squeeze through the middle overs.
MI will enter the contest brimming with confidence after snapping a 14-year opening-match jinx with a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit turned back the clock scoring a fiery 78, marking his return to T20 cricket in emphatic fashion. Fellow opener Ryan Rickelton, who was picked ahead of the more experienced Quinton de Kock, provided solid support with a belligerent 81 and is likely to to keep his place.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (capt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
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