DC vs MI: Mumbai, Delhi confident after opening wins

The spotlight will firmly be on Delhi Capitals’ top order when they square off against a confident Mumbai Indians in their first home fixture of the IPL 2026 season here on Saturday. DC, who tried as many as seven opening combinations last year, had hoped for greater stability this season, but early signs suggest the issue persists. Chasing a modest 142 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opener, the Capitals’ top order crumbled swiftly.

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While Rizvi’s fearless strokeplay stood out, the vulnerability at the top is a concern, particularly against a Mumbai attack marshalled by the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah. In contrast, DC’s bowling unit looked far more assured even in the absence of Australian quick Mitchell Starc, who remains unavailable.