IPL 2026 DC vs KKR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders aim to stay alive in Playoffs race

May 8, 2026 03:33 PM IST

DC vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome

Hello and welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The game is almost a must-win clash for both teams.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.