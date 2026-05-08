IPL 2026 DC vs KKR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders aim to stay alive in Playoffs race

DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul will be in focus for Delhi vs Kolkata today. (AP Photo)
IPL 2026 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Two sides that have struggled to maintain team combination throughout the season will enter the 50th match of the season on the back of contrasting streaks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. Axar Patel’s DC have imploded by inexplicable means, losing four games on the bounce at home in less than a month. Having shot themselves in the foot, Delhi can only hope to get up to 14 points with wins in all the remaining matches.
With tactical blips and the captain’s poor batting form hampering the team, even a well-rounded bowling attack have not helped Delhi’s cause this season. Not far from that are KKR who have struggled for rhythm but have attained some balance on the back of their quality spin attack, finding feet again. In Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Anukul Roy, Delhi have to confront a stern test on weary pitches at home.
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Hello and welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.
The game is almost a must-win clash for both teams.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.
Why is Axar Patel’s batting crisis costing Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel's batting against pace has been on a freefall and the woes have magnified this IPL. Not only has it made the floater in him redudant, it has also hurt the DC's campaign this season. READ MORE