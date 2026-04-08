DC vs GT Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals or Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at Kotla?

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IPL 2026 DC vs GT Today Match Toss Updates: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals square off against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Both sides have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2026 campaign, where DC have won their first two games to sit with four points from two matches, whereas GT are yet to open their account after losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Delhi Capitals at home and Gujarat Titans in away matches
Having played two games in Visakhapatnam as a secondary designated home venue, the Capitals had a mixed record after returning to the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium last year, hampering their Playoffs bid. Axar Patel’s side won only two tosses in five games and opted to field first on both occasions before losing out on small margins.
Tosses won at home: 2/5;
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 0/2
GT won 7 tosses in their 15 games, including an Eliminator in IPL 2025. Out of those 7 games where the Shubman Gill-led side won the toss, they won the game on four occasions. In away games last year, GT won the toss four times and ended up winning the game on all four ocassions. The pattern was to win the toss, elect bowling and win the game as GT won all away games while chasing after the coin flip favoured them.
Overall tosses won: 7
Matches won after winning the toss: 5/7
Tosses won away from home: 4/7
Matches Won after Toss win away: 4/4; Batting 1st: Nil; Batting 2nd: 4/4
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/3; Batting 1st: 1/3; Batting 2nd: Nil
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.
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