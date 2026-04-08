DC vs GT Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals or Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at Kotla?

Axar Patel (C) of Delhi Capitals speaks with Shubman Gill (C) of Gujarat Titans and Rashid Khan in an IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Sportzpics)

IPL 2026 DC vs GT Today Match Toss Updates: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals square off against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2026 campaign, where DC have won their first two games to sit with four points from two matches, whereas GT are yet to open their account after losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Delhi Capitals at home and Gujarat Titans in away matches