DC vs GT Playing 11, IPL 2026 LIVE: Shubman Gill to return for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL Today Match 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad LIVE: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The hosts have not lost this season, while the visitors have had the opposite fate.
Although Titans have come close in both games, they could not manage to get over the line and have faltered in crucial moments, and Gill’s side will be hoping to tie up the loose ends. The most important for Titans is the top three delivering, while Sai Sudharsan delivered, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill are yet to make a meaningful contribution.
As per Capitals, Sameer Rizvi has been their biggest strength, and they will be hoping that other players, too, come into form and start delivering. KL Rahul, who was the key part last season, will be hoping to get back to runs.
Delhi Capitals Probable XII: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans Probable XII: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.