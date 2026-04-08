DC vs GT Playing 11, IPL 2026 LIVE: Shubman Gill to return for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals

IPL Today Match 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad LIVE: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans on match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The hosts have not lost this season, while the visitors have had the opposite fate.

Although Titans have come close in both games, they could not manage to get over the line and have faltered in crucial moments, and Gill’s side will be hoping to tie up the loose ends. The most important for Titans is the top three delivering, while Sai Sudharsan delivered, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill are yet to make a meaningful contribution.