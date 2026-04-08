DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans at Kotla

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IPL 2026, DC vs GT Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Both sides have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2026 campaign, where DC have won their first two games to sit with four points from two matches, whereas GT are yet to open their account after losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2026 game:
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma
The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) is expected to assist the batters. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, this has been one of those grounds where scoring rates have been among the highest. During the T20 World Cup 2026, the venue produced high-scoring affairs, and it is likely to continue in the IPL. However, MI could only score 162 in the first game at Kotla this season. The surface might react differently since it’s been under covers due to rain in New Delhi.
Where to watch DC vs GT IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the DC vs GT IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.