DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans at Kotla

IPL 2026, DC vs GT Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No. 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to their IPL 2026 campaign, where DC have won their first two games to sit with four points from two matches, whereas GT are yet to open their account after losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of DC vs GT IPL 2026 game:

DC vs GT Head-to-head

Total Matches: 7

Delhi Capitals won: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 4

Tie: 0

No Result: 0

DC vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi.