DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Updates: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye first points in clash vs Delhi Capitals at Kotla; Toss, Playing XI updates

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
IPL Live Score 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Live Cricket Score Updates: An upbeat Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, will face a struggling Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Match No. 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) in New Delhi on Wednesday
DC vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE Scorecard: Check Here
Both sides have had contrasting starts to their campaign: DC have won their first two games to sit on four points, while GT are yet to open their account after losses to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2026, DC vs GT Playing 11: Check Here
Delhi were convincing in both victories, beating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets away from home at Ekana, before thrashing Mumbai Indians by the same margin in their first home game.
However, history offers Gujarat some comfort as they lead the head-to-head record 4–3 across seven meetings.
DC vs GT Squad for IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma
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Total Matches: 7
Delhi Capitals won: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 4
Tie: 0
No Result: 0
Welcome to The Indian Express' live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026, where Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans take on each other in the Match No. 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Delhi have been unbeaten in this IPL thus far, having won both of their games, whereas Gujarat are yet to open their account as they lost to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Stay tuned as we build this game for you and provide you will all the live updates.
IPL 2026: How Delhi Capitals are overcoming Mitchell Starc’s absence
In a tournament where scores around or above 200 are commonplace, Delhi Capitals have won their first two games by restricting their opposition to 141 and 162. Having assembled a bowling attack blessed with quality in both pace and spin departments, the franchise hasn’t yet felt the absence of left-arm legend Mitchell Starc, who is yet to receive the go-ahead from Cricket Australia to join his IPL franchise.
With skipper Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helming the spin department, they may not need much outside guidance as they go about their work. The pace section, even without Starc, is well loaded with the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan and bowling coach Munaf Patel has quality at his disposal. So much so that tall Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and Aquib Nabi, coming off a historic and triumphant Ranji Trophy season, are still waiting for a look in. Sri Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera is also an option in the DC squad. (READ MORE)
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