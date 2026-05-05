IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Delhi host Chennai as playoff race heats up

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Sanju Samson broke out of his funk with a masterful century the last time CSK faced DC. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Both sides are looking to stay within touching distance of the top five with a win in this match, with CSK and DC sitting on eight points, trailing four teams above them until second by four points. That margin will be reduced to two for the side that wins today and will remain an uncomfortable four for the losers.

DC have received a major boost in the form of Lungi Ngidi who is back to full fitness after a sustaining a neck injury from a rather sickening fall while fielding in DC’s match against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, CSK have suffered from a lack of continuity in their squad. Players have been benched despite match-winning performances in games. Akeal Hosein bowled them to victory with a spell of 4/17 against MI, but was left out of the reverse fixture just a few days later. Similarly, Sarfaraz Khan has not always found his name in the team sheet despite playing some short but impactful knocks

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