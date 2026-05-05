IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Delhi host Chennai as playoff race heats up

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel/Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
IPL 2026 DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Both sides are looking to stay within touching distance of the top five with a win in this match, with CSK and DC sitting on eight points, trailing four teams above them until second by four points. That margin will be reduced to two for the side that wins today and will remain an uncomfortable four for the losers.
DC have received a major boost in the form of Lungi Ngidi who is back to full fitness after a sustaining a neck injury from a rather sickening fall while fielding in DC’s match against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, CSK have suffered from a lack of continuity in their squad. Players have been benched despite match-winning performances in games. Akeal Hosein bowled them to victory with a spell of 4/17 against MI, but was left out of the reverse fixture just a few days later. Similarly, Sarfaraz Khan has not always found his name in the team sheet despite playing some short but impactful knocks
SQUADS:
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, David Miller, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes
The last time these two sides met, the world was treated to the sight of Sanju Samson in full flow. That storm pretty much blew Delhi Capitals out of the water and gave CSK a reason to smile at long last. Now the two sides meet again and they are neck and neck in the race for the playoffs. Who prevails today? Stay tuned for more updates...
What MS Dhoni’s absence in Delhi says about Chennai Super Kings
“Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade.”
This one line by a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coaching squad shows where the franchise is at present.
The team is placed sixth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and still has an outside chance to make it to the play-offs. But bowling coach Eric Simons had a rather unique take on the now expected regular query about the availability of the face of the franchise for Tuesday’s game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
For the record, Dhoni has not travelled with the rest of the squad for the fixture that’s crucial for CSK’s playoff hopes.
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