DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Akash Madhwal debut for Chennai Super Kings or both teams will go unchanged

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Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Both teams coming into the clash have won their previous encounter, and in a pivotal stage of the tournament, would want to continue the winning run.
The Capitals, after a dip in form, have made a strong comeback in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. Mitchell Starc, making a comeback, picked up 3/40, and with the bat, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka did the job. Unless there is an injury concern or conditions so different from Jaipur, it is difficult to see a change for the Capitals.
As per Chennai, their campaign too has not taken a clear direction; they have been wandering with a win here, a loss there, sometimes looking and at times not so. With Ruturaj Gaikwad coming into some sort of form, they will want to stabilise their side and go on a run.
Predicted line-ups
Delhi Capitals Probable XII: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel/Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings probable XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh/Akash Madhwal
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, David Miller, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.