DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Akash Madhwal debut for Chennai Super Kings or both teams will go unchanged

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Both teams coming into the clash have won their previous encounter, and in a pivotal stage of the tournament, would want to continue the winning run.

The Capitals, after a dip in form, have made a strong comeback in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. Mitchell Starc, making a comeback, picked up 3/40, and with the bat, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka did the job. Unless there is an injury concern or conditions so different from Jaipur, it is difficult to see a change for the Capitals.