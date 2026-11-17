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Australia’s Mitchell Starc will be missing from the Delhi Capitals squad for next season. The pacer has opted to skip IPL 2027 and has consequently been released by the Capitals. Delhi saved Rs 11.75 crore by releasing the Australian cricketer.
Delhi Capitals have announced the players they will release ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.
DC had made some major moves in the trade window. The 2020 finalists brought back former skipper Rishabh Pant in a trade deal with Lucknow Super Giants involving wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. DC also traded seamer T Natarajan for spinner Zeeshan Ansari from the SunRisers Hyderabad.
What are the rules of IPL retentions?
When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.
List of players retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2027 season
To be updated shortly
List of players released by Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2027 season
Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chamera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, Ajay Mandal
(Budget freed by releasing players: 27 crore)