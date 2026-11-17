Australia’s Mitchell Starc will be missing from the Delhi Capitals squad for next season. The pacer has opted to skip IPL 2027 and has consequently been released by the Capitals. Delhi saved Rs 11.75 crore by releasing the Australian cricketer.

Delhi Capitals have announced the players they will release ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

DC had made some major moves in the trade window. The 2020 finalists brought back former skipper Rishabh Pant in a trade deal with Lucknow Super Giants involving wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. DC also traded seamer T Natarajan for spinner Zeeshan Ansari from the SunRisers Hyderabad.