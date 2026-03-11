DC IPL 2026 Schedule: Delhi Capitals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekaran Stadium in an away game in Lucknow on April 1. Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

DC’s first game at home is against the Mumbai Indians on April 4. Delhi will also take on the Gujarat Titans at home on April 8 before flying to Chennai’s den for an away game.

Delhi Capitals had a decent campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing fifth on the points table and narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Their chances took a hit after losing both league matches against Mumbai Indians, one in a one-sided contest and the other in a last-over thriller – which ultimately proved costly in the playoff race. However, Delhi will be hoping to take the next step in the upcoming campaign.