DC IPL 2026 Schedule: Delhi Capitals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

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Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekaran Stadium in an away game in Lucknow on April 1. Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.
DC’s first game at home is against the Mumbai Indians on April 4. Delhi will also take on the Gujarat Titans at home on April 8 before flying to Chennai’s den for an away game.
Delhi Capitals had a decent campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing fifth on the points table and narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Their chances took a hit after losing both league matches against Mumbai Indians, one in a one-sided contest and the other in a last-over thriller – which ultimately proved costly in the playoff race. However, Delhi will be hoping to take the next step in the upcoming campaign.
DC full squad: Axar Patel(C), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, T. Natrajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamison, Kuldeep Yadav.
April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (Lucknow) — 7:30 PM
April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi) — 3:30 PM
April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi) — 7:30 PM
April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai) — 7:30 PM IST
April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru) — 3:30 PM
April 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad) — 7:30 PM
April 25: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (Delhi) — 3:30 PM
April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi) — 7:30 PM
May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Jaipur) — 7:30 PM
May 5: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi) — 7:30 PM
May 8: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi) — 7:30 PM
May 11: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamshala) — 7:30 PM
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.