Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Days after being named Pakistan selector, Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Kamran told the media on Tuesday that he had taken retirement since he has taken up coaching as a profession.

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal announces retirement. (FILE)
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after being named on the national selection committee.

Kamran told the media on Tuesday that he had taken retirement with immediate since he had also taken up coaching as a profession.

“I don’t think after you come into coaching or become a national selector you can focus on playing,” he said.

Kamran, who appeared in 268 international matches for Pakistan until 2017m was also dropped by Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the 8th season and instead signed the wicketkeeper to be on its coaching staff.

Kamran, who is the first cousin of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, made it clear he had a lot of respect for the latter’s cricketing prowess.

“He is one our great batters and my job as selector and as coach in Zalmi is to help him fine tune himself as a captain and as a batsman.

But he has no flaws in his batting this we have seen over the years.” Kamran said that his younger brother Umar Akmal would have to perform consistently and also prove his fitness to be considered for national selection again.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 21:51 IST
