Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Day after India call up, Shubman Gill slams ton against Karnataka in SMAT quarterfinal

Gill, who will be making his T20I debut for India against New Zealand after the World Cup, was in fabulous form utterly devastating a Karnataka bowling line up.

Gill, playing for Punjab, played a blistering knock which had 11 fours and 9 sixes. (Screengrab/BCCI Domestic)

A day after getting called up to the Indian squads for the New Zealand T20Is and ODIs as well as the Bangladesh ODIs, Shubman Gill reinforced the selectors’ faith in his abilities when he smashed a 55-ball 126 against Karnataka in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens.

Playing for Punjab, the swashbuckling batter delivered a blistering knock which had 11 fours and 9 sixes. Gill, who will be making his T20I debut for India against New Zealand after the World Cup, was in fabulous form utterly devastating a Karnataka bowling line up.

With a strike rate of 229.09, this was also Gill’s maiden T20 ton and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

In the match, batting first Punjab lost opener Abhishek Sharma early for just 4 runs. They would then Prabhsimran Singh in short order as well before Anmolpreet Singh came in the middle and gave Gill the freedom to play his strokes. Singh played a patient 43-ball 53 as Gill rained fire on the other end. Punjab ultimately ended their innings at 225/4 after 20 overs.

In reply, Karnataka came close but could not get across the finish line, accumulating 216 runs in 20 overs. Abhinav Manohar was their top scorer with 65 runs while Manish Pandey got 45 runs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 07:37:14 pm
