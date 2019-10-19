Toggle Menu
Rain forecast for Day 2 of India’s 3rd Test against South Africa

Only 58 overs were possible on Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Saturday as bad light and rain conspired to force an early end to the cricket. Day 2 might also see a similar situation playing out, according to the weatherman.

Only 58 overs were possible on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Ranchi on Saturday because of bad light and rain (Twitter/BCCI)

Rain may affect the second day’s proceedings as well in the third and final India-South Africa Test, the local weatherman predicted here on Saturday.

Only 58 overs of play was possible on the first day as bad light followed by heavy showers stopped the proceedings six overs into the third session with India 224 for three.

There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards,” an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.

The day largely remained overcast with sun playing hide and seek and there was a brief drizzle in the second session when Rohit Sharma notched up his sixth Test century with a six off Dane Piedt in the 45th over.

The weatherman blamed it on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

India have an unbeatable 2-0 lead and are eyeing a whitewash in the three-match series.

