India fall to New Zealand’s clever mix of bouncer barrage and odd full length ball

In the days to come, Kyle Jamieson will look back at the Virat Kohli dismissal on loop. It was the perfect set-up delivery — full, wide and inviting the booming cover drive from the Indian captain. However, the hint of away movement elicited an outside edge that Ross Taylor held onto in the first slip.

Kohli’s stint at the Basin Reserve on Day 1 lasted just seven deliveries. But what was impressive from the debutant pacer was the cricketing smartness he showcased in plotting Kohli’s ouster.

Jamieson greeted Kohli to the crease with a brute of a short-pitched delivery. His subsequent five deliveries alternated between back of the length stuff and those searing full-length deliveries.

The ploy was obvious — play on Kohli’s mind and push the Indian skipper back, before dangling the bait.

It was a similar plan that helped Jamieson account Cheteshwar Pujara, after having troubled him with the steep bounce that he was generating from this Basin Reserve track. Ultimately, he conned Pujara with a fullish length delivery that curved away, enough to get India No.3’s outside edge.

Even Hanuma Vihari was put under strife by Jamieson’s clever mix of bouncer barrage that was interspersed with the odd full-length delivery. Consequently, the Andhra batsman was rooted to the crease without any substantial feet movement. Yet again, it was that full-length delivery that seamed back sharply to take Vihari’s outside edge.

Much of his success today can be attributed to his robust 6-foot-8-inches frame that helped him extract prodigious bounce. In a sense, this old-fashioned Test match bowling is a throwback to former South African pacer Morne Morkel.

On his first day in Test cricket, the 25-year-old finished with impressive figures of 3/38, with his mastery of lengths tormenting India’s top-order.

