scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Top News

4 wickets in 4 overs: David Willey rattles Ireland in comeback game

David Willey was at his best during the first ODI between England and Ireland.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 30, 2020 8:22:12 pm
David Willey celebrates after picking up a wicket. (Twitter/Irelandcricket)

David Wiley, playing his first ODI since before the 2019 World Cup, announced himself with a bang with four wickets in his first four overs.

Willey was one of England’s best bowlers during the four-year cycle leading to the 2019 World Cup but was unfortunately dropped from the squad.

But on Thursday, in England’s first ODI on home soil since they lifted the trophy, he reminded everyone what he can bring to the table.

The left-armer is particularly lethal against right-handers with an average of 17.6 against RHB (since 2018). Keeping with the trend, Willey swung the ball and his first victim was the dangerous Paul Stirling (2).

He quickly made it two wickets in two overs when he enticed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie with a full and wide ball to get the regulation knick.

A couple of overs later he once again struck with a fullish delivery outside off, to which Gareth Delany hit one in the air but straight to point. In the next delivery, he had Lorcan Tucker lbw to make it four victims in four overs and leave Ireland tottering at 28/5 in 7 overs.

Lorcan Tucker was lbw. (Screengrab)

Willey’s four wickets came from his two widest balls and two of his straightest balls. Interestingly, 55.35 percentage of Willey’s ODI wickets are of top three batsmen. This shows how effective he is in the powerplay overs.

David Willey’s length in the first ODI.

CrizViz adds another interesting number- since the start of 2018, David Willey gets 0.97 degrees of swing with the new ball in ODIs. Of all the bowlers to send down 300 deliveries in that time, only Sheldon Cottrell, Tim Southee, Suranga Lakmal and Jason Holder have moved it more.

With the postponed Twenty20 World Cup set to take place next year, Willey now has the chance to make his case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Stuart Broad enters gallery of greats as England regain the Wisden Trophy
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 30: Latest News