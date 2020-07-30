4 wickets in 4 overs: David Willey rattles Ireland in comeback game

David Willey celebrates after picking up a wicket. (Twitter/Irelandcricket) David Willey celebrates after picking up a wicket. (Twitter/Irelandcricket)

David Wiley, playing his first ODI since before the 2019 World Cup, announced himself with a bang with four wickets in his first four overs.

Willey was one of England’s best bowlers during the four-year cycle leading to the 2019 World Cup but was unfortunately dropped from the squad.

But on Thursday, in England’s first ODI on home soil since they lifted the trophy, he reminded everyone what he can bring to the table.

The left-armer is particularly lethal against right-handers with an average of 17.6 against RHB (since 2018). Keeping with the trend, Willey swung the ball and his first victim was the dangerous Paul Stirling (2).

He quickly made it two wickets in two overs when he enticed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie with a full and wide ball to get the regulation knick.

A couple of overs later he once again struck with a fullish delivery outside off, to which Gareth Delany hit one in the air but straight to point. In the next delivery, he had Lorcan Tucker lbw to make it four victims in four overs and leave Ireland tottering at 28/5 in 7 overs.

Lorcan Tucker was lbw. (Screengrab) Lorcan Tucker was lbw. (Screengrab)

Willey’s four wickets came from his two widest balls and two of his straightest balls. Interestingly, 55.35 percentage of Willey’s ODI wickets are of top three batsmen. This shows how effective he is in the powerplay overs.

David Willey’s length in the first ODI. David Willey’s length in the first ODI.

CrizViz adds another interesting number- since the start of 2018, David Willey gets 0.97 degrees of swing with the new ball in ODIs. Of all the bowlers to send down 300 deliveries in that time, only Sheldon Cottrell, Tim Southee, Suranga Lakmal and Jason Holder have moved it more.

Got to love that sound 🔊 The perfect start 👌 Live clips: https://t.co/H7fH5ZXv4M pic.twitter.com/DCTNaLrpJ3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2020

David Willey at his best! ☝ Bowlers doing the business 👏 Live clips: https://t.co/H7fH5ZXv4M pic.twitter.com/MNH0pRyED9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2020

With the postponed Twenty20 World Cup set to take place next year, Willey now has the chance to make his case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd