David Warner’s career could end in ugly fashion now: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has said David Warner missed the obvious chance for a perfect retirement after his double hundred against South Africa in Boxing Day Test. According to Ponting Warner should have pulled the pin in the Sydney Test which was his 101st Test.

Warner, who on his return to Sydney last week, had said, “I’ve always said I’m playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I’m not worthy of my spot (in Tests), then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff. I’ve got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket’s ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it’d be great for the team.”

Responding on the same, Ponting told RSN Radio, “I think I’ve heard him talk before about their cycle. This current cycle will finish after the World Test Championship, which is obviously the week before the first Ashes Test and I would think all going well that they want to get David through until the end of that Test match at least.”

“It’s up to him though. The only currency you have as a batsman is runs and if you’re not scoring any you leave yourself open”, he added.

Warner, who returned home from India with a fractured elbow, scored 1, 10 and 15 in the first two Tests. The 36-year-old has passed 50 just twice in his past 20 Test innings. Now doubts are being cast on the left-hander’s place in the team ahead of this year’s Ashes Trophy in England.

Warner struggled horribly in the 2019 series in England, averaging just 9.5 runs across the five Tests with three ducks as Stuart Broad dismissed him seven times.

Discussing his probable retirement, Ponting said, “For him to finish the way he deserves to finish, the obvious thing for me was maybe to pull the pin after Sydney. He got 200 in Melbourne, played his 100th Test, played his 101 Test in Sydney, his home ground and maybe finish there.”

“The last thing he deserved is to be away on a tour and get in to the middle of a series and get dropped and his career is over. That would be an awful way for him to finish.”