David Warner applauds wife Candice’s courage after heartbreaking loss

Currently out of action for involvement in the ball tampering scandal, Australia’s opening batsman David Warner has spoken in support of his wife Candice for the courage she’s shown amid the backlash that the family has faced. Warner and fellow Australia teammates Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were banned by ICC for a Test before a much stricter punishment followed by Cricket Australia. Smith and Warner have been banned for a year and Bancroft for nine months.

With intrusions into private lives, the three players and their families have come under increasing stress. Warner’s wife, Candice, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after the backlash from that incident.

As plenty have rightfully empathised with Candice for her bravery, Warner has hailed his wife for the courage she’s shown through it all. In an Instagram post he wrote, “My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife,” his message read. “I’m grateful every day I get to call her my wife and my soulmate, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Candice had asked for privacy of the family during the tough time that followed since returning from tour of South Africa. Speaking to Australian Women’s Weekly, she said, “The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball-tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again.”

While all three players cannot play international cricket or premier domestic cricket in Australia, Warner is expected to return to cricket by playing in the Sydney grade season with Randwick Petersham. Smith and Bancroft have also been cleared to play in Canada and Western Australia respectively.

