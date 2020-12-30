David Warner tags himself ‘Male Tiktoker of the decade’

The ICC recently announced the players of the decade in all the three formats. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Rashid Khan were named as the ICC Players of the Decade in ODI, Test, and T20I. While David Warner made it into the ODI and Test team of the decade, he announced himself as the winner of another award.

The Australian cricketer declared himself the Male Ticktoker of the Decade. Warner, who has over 5 million Instagram followers, has posted numerous TikTok videos since the lockdown began of himself along with his wife, Candice, and their daughters.

He also tagged Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in his post and said, “Thanks everyone for your support. Chahal, I thought we would be joint winners.”

Warner was on Wednesdsay added to the Australia squad for the remaining Tests in the ongoing series against India. Along with Warner, young opener, Will Pucovski, and seamer Sean Abbott also return to the squad while Joe Burns is dropped.