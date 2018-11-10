David Warner, Steve Smith meet in Sydney grade cricket

Banned Australia captain Steve Smith missed a half-century but claimed bragging rights over his suspended international teammate David Warner when their teams met Saturday in Sydney club cricket. Smith made 48 from 71 balls and also took a wicket in the clash between his Sutherland team and Warner’s Randwick-Petersham at Sydney’s Coogee Oval.

Almost 2,000 spectators turned out to watch the one-day match which featured a contest between Smith and his former vice-captain Warner, both suspended from top cricket in Australia for 12 months over their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, South Africa, last March.

Warner was out for 13 as Randwick-Petersham batted first, caught at gully by Austin Waugh, son of former test captain Steve Waugh, who was a spectator at the match. Smith and Warner’s performances were over-shadowed by their former Australia teammate Shane Watson, who scored 63 from 41 balls for Sutherland, including five sixes.