David Warner smashes 77-ball century on return from elbow surgery

David Warner smashed 77-ball hundred while playing for his Sydney club side in his first match after an elbow surgery. Warner smashed seven sixes and four fours in his innings for Randwick-Petersham, also known as Randy Petes in a one-day game against Penrith. His team, however, went on to lose that match.

Warner and Steven Smith, both of whom were handed year-long bans by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the 2018 ball tampering scandal, had to withdraw from the Bangladesh Premier League in January due to elbow injuries. Both needed to undergo surgeries with Smith’s being the more severe injury.

The pair was left out Australia’s squad that will face Pakistan in an ODI series despite being eligible for the final two games. Selector Trevor Hohns said that it would be better if they were eased into top level cricket in the Indian Premier League.

“We all know they’re two of the better players in world cricket,” Hohns told reporters on Friday. So it’s only natural we will take them seriously into consideration when we pick our World Cup squad. The main thing for them and us is to have them playing competitive cricket.”

Australia are currently playing a five-match ODI series against India. The series follows up India’s tour of Australia in which the visitors ended up winning the Test and ODI series. Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who was also the banned after the ball-tampering scandal, gave interviews during the Test series that implicated Warner.

Australia have been struggling since the scandal and have slipped to fourth in the Test rankings and sixth in the ODI rankings. There was some positivity for them however when they beat India in a T20I series away from home. It was India’s first defeat at home under Kohli’s captaincy in any format.