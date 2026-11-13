David Warner slams Pat Cummins over Khawaja row: ‘Threw Uzzy under the bus’

David Warner accused Australia captain Pat Cummins of throwing Usman Khawaja “under the bus” after the latter’s account of the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal was publicly rejected by the fast bowler.

Warner, who has backed Khawaja’s version of events, expressed disappointment with Cummins’ response to the allegations, describing it as unfair to his former teammate. Speaking to Fox Sports on the sidelines of the first ODI between Australia and England in Perth on Friday, the former opener said he continued to stand by what Khawaja had written in his book.

“I still stick by Uzzy and what he’s written in that book, because it is the truth, and I really, really support him,” Warner said.