David Warner ‘shoves’ Matthew Wade after a fiery on-field spat

David Warner and Matthew Wade were at the centre of a fiery clash during the Big Bash League fixtures between Hobart Hurricane and Sydney Thunder.

Warner was seen giving Hobart’s Wade “a shove” after a verbal spat broke out between Wade and spinner Chris Green during the chase.

As Green finished his over before the innings drinks break, Hurricane Tim David was seen putting his hand on the Thunder rival and appearing to push him away from Wade as the two engaged in an apparent war of words. Tensions stemmed from Wade pulling out of his batting stance as Green approached the bowling crease.

The Warner and Wade incident has been labelled as “inappropriate” and “unsavoury” by cricket commentator Kerry O’Keeffe.

“What’s going on here?” Fox Cricket commentator Dan Ginnane asked.

“Tim David’s hand on the shoulder of Chris Green who is unhappy about something. Having a go at Matt Wade. This is getting a little spicy.”

O’Keeffe said the physical altercation between Warner and Wade was not what you wanted to see on the field.

“It’s got very testy out there,” he said.

“That was inappropriate. I don’t know what went on between that pair. Their history goes back a long way as buddies. It’s unsavoury. You can’t have contact like that. Whether they were half joking, I don’t know. Their body language suggested not. There was an issue out there.”

Speaking after the match David tried to downplay the ordeal, claiming it was just some “friendly” sledging.

“Obviously, we know Wadey loves getting into the contest and being a bit feisty,” he told Fox Cricket.

“Greeny was winding him up. Suggesting I was going to get run out again or another run out. I was just there trying to diffuse it and they were just going at each other a little bit.”

After the match, Wade was seen shaking hands with Warner, Green and Sams and later spotted speaking with Green separately.

The two captains continued a spirited discussion post-match, but both moved quickly to play down the situation in a joint interview.

“I think we’re alright, I can’t hit him, that was more my frustration,” Wade said.

Green put the incident down for the two players’ passion for their clubs in a tense match.

Getting to the bottom of what happened earlier, with Chris Green and Matthew Wade #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/g3PFkhWMYp — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 15, 2023

“It’s all good, we knew we were under par on a really good wicket and we’re both fierce competitors on the field and don’t want to give a look-in — trying to create something out of nothing,” he told Channel 7’s coverage.

“Nothing was said, both of us play the game competitively on the field and we have a lot of passion for our team and it’s coming into crunch end of this tournament so there’s a lot of feeling when I run out for the Thunder and I’m sure Wadey’s the same for any team he plays for as well.

“For me there’s nothing to make up, there’s no issue. Honestly if you want to keep digging, there’s nothing there. We both play with feeling on the field and I’ve got no issues with him personally and we walk away from the game. It’s off the field now.

“So you know I was just there trying to diffuse it and they were just going at each other a little bit. It was pretty friendly to be honest, everyone plays against each other so much though, if it got a little bit further than that there’s no point.”