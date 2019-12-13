Follow Us:
‘You’re supposed to be Mr. Nice Guy’: David Warner shocked after Tim Southee’s unnecessary throw

A shocked David Warner exchanged a few words with Tim Southee as his partner was barely a couple of inches outside the crease and the throw was unnecessary.

December 13, 2019
David Warner was as shocked as anyone after Tim Southee displayed a rare moment of aggression on Day 1 in the first Test at the Perth on Thursday. In the seventh over of the innings, Joe Burns played a forward defensive shot off Southee’s bowling and the latter had a shy at the stumps as soon as he collected it. The throw hit Burns on the hand and the Kiwi bowling spearhead walked back to his run-up, unapologetic about the incident.

A shocked Warner exchanged a few words with Southee as his partner was barely a couple of inches outside the crease and the throw was unnecessary. Here’s how the conversation went:

Southee: “He was out (of his crease).”
Warner: “It hit his hand.”
Southee: “Well he’s in front of the wicket.”
Warner: “Mate, c’mon. You’re supposed to be Mr Nice Guy.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and umpire Aleem Dar tried to control the situation after the conversation. The 31-year-old did not get a wicket in the first session.

Burns struggled against the pink ball. He was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme. He scored just nine runs from 42 deliveries.

Warner missed his half-century as well. He was dismissed by Neil Wagner who pulled off a stunner off his own bowling. The southpaw scored 43 runs from 74 deliveries.

