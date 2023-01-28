scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
‘I’m quite tired, exhausted’: David Warner cites fatigue before India tour

David Warner is a part of the squad for the Test series against India.

Australia’s David Warner walks from the field after he was dismissed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada during day two of the first cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Ahead of the upcoming Test series against India, veteran Australia opener David Warner said he feels “tired, exhausted” after an intense Australian summer season.

In the home summer, Warner played in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, and England and was a part of the five Tests against West Indies and South Africa. He also opened in T20 World Cup at home and, in addition to that, played half a dozen games for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“It’s been challenging. I’m quite tired and exhausted. A few guys have gone to the UAE League but aren’t attending the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, it would have been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is,” Warner was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Hopefully, next year I can come out and be fresher than I am now. It will be a long lead-in to our summer [that includes the ODI World Cup in India]. From a personal point of view, I’m going to have to try and work out how to stay nice and fresh,” he added.

Speaking about Monday’s Cricket Australia awards, Warner hoped he could have gotten a day off rather than attending the event.

“There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which aren’t going to the Cricket Australia awards,” Warner said.
“From my perspective, that would’ve been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is,” he added.

Read |200 in his 100th Test: The journey of David Warner from mental health issues to an Aussie great

In addition to all the on-field games, Warner had to deal with plenty off the field in the summer. In December last year, Warner appealed and withdrew his case for being involved in the leadership group (involving the sandpaper gate). The reason behind his withdrawal was that the review panel decided to hold a hearing in public. At the same time, the initial setup was where Warner could privately present his case to a three-person independent panel.

The left-hander slammed the process by taking to social media platforms. “They want to conduct a public spectacle to, in the Panel’s words, have a “cleansing”. “I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry.” he had said.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 15:53 IST
