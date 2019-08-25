Watch: David Warner runs with cap between overs to save Josh Hazlewood’s legs

David Warner has been known as many things through his career, but nobody has ever denied that he can put everything on the line for his team. On Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes Test in Leeds, Warner was seen doing a favour to his team’s bowlers – running between them and the umpires between overs with their caps so that they could save their energy to focus on getting England wickets.

Warner jogging to fetch Hazlewood’s cap to save his legs at the start of each over is my new favourite thing. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/VitnsvZr0I — Cat Jones (@Cricketbatcat) August 24, 2019

With the Australians hoping to bowl England out for victory, it was vital that their bowlers did not tire through the day, as Joe Denly, Joe Root and Ben Stokes brought out their ‘blockathon game’ to frustrate the visitors.

VVS Laxman, who has been associated with Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad, had once said about the Australian on a television show: “Warner is a very misunderstood man. He reminds me of Andrew Symonds. Symonds used to say that he was a soldier for the team. I think Warner also thinks like that, that he can do anything for the team. Remember that what he did in the Sandpapergate scandal was for the benefit of his team’s bowlers. Tampering the ball would help him in no way.”

England held out against Australia’s onslaught on Day 3 though, with Root digging in, putting on a vital 126 for the third wicket with Joe Denly (50). The skipper was unbeaten alongside Ben Stokes (2*) at the close of play with England needing 203 more runs for victory.