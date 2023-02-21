scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
David Warner ruled out of Tests: Reports

The 36-year-old has been enduring a poor run of form with the bat and questions are being raised over his spot in the squad.

David Warner walks back after getting out in the first innings in Delhi. (PTI)
David Warner ruled out of Tests: Reports
After Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India because of hand injury, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The opener, who suffered a concussion and also sufferer a hairline fracture on his elbow, missed the second innings in Delhi with Matt Renshaw coming in as a replacement.

The 36-year-old has been enduring a poor run of form with the bat and questions are being raised over his spot in the squad. There are fears that the left-hander may have already played his last Test as Australia might ring in some changes before the Ashes in June-July.

Warner has been averaging 26.39 from his last 14 Tests and has reached 50 in just three of his 24 innings.

With Warner ruled out, Travis Head is expected to open alongside Usman Khawaja at Indore and Ahmedabad.

Warner is expected to join the Australian team for the ODIs that follow the Tests.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:34 IST
